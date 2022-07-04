Deputies investigate deadly crash in Ravenel

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a two-vehicle crash in the Ravenel area involves a fatality.

Deputies say the crash happened on Highway 165 near Hyde Park Road just before 3 p.m. A portion of Highway 165 was closed.

It is the second traffic fatality reported to the sheriff’s office in the past 24 hours. In the earlier incident, a passenger in a vehicle that went off River Road was killed. The driver in that crash has since been charged with felony DUI.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim in the Ravenel crash.

Deputies have asked drivers to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

