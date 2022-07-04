Dodging showers and storms this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Showers and storms remain in the forecast for the rest of the day. Heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds likely in any storm. Storms should wind down quickly this evening leaving us mainly dry by fireworks! It will be a very warm and muggy evening with temperatures in the 80s. More of the same is on the way this week! The rain chance will be down slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday before ticking back up slightly beginning on Thursday. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s through Sunday.

4TH OF JULY: Scattered PM Storms. High 91, Low 76.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 90, Low 76.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 92, Low 77.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms. High 90, Low 77.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms. High 89, Low 77.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 90, Low 76.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 88, Low 75.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.