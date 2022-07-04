FIRST ALERT: Portions of Lowcountry counties under severe thunderstorm warning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Charleston and Colleton Counties.

That warning remains in effect until 4:15 p.m.

At 3:42 p.m., radar indicated a severe thunderstorm near Jacksonboro moving southwest at 10 mph.

The storm is capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts. Damage to trees and power lines is possible.

Locations under the warning include Meggett, Adams Run, Delemar Crossroads and Jacksonboro.

