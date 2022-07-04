SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Portions of Lowcountry counties under severe thunderstorm warning

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for portions of Charleston and Colleton Counties until...
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for portions of Charleston and Colleton Counties until 4:15 p.m.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Charleston and Colleton Counties.

That warning remains in effect until 4:15 p.m.

CLICK HERE to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app.

At 3:42 p.m., radar indicated a severe thunderstorm near Jacksonboro moving southwest at 10 mph.

The storm is capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts. Damage to trees and power lines is possible.

Locations under the warning include Meggett, Adams Run, Delemar Crossroads and Jacksonboro.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

