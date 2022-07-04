SC Lottery
Folly Beach sees large crowds for July 4th weekend

With COVID-19 declining, people on the beach say they feel a lot more comfortable coming out.
By Anna Harris
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Large crowds have flooded the beach and streets of Folly Beach to celebrate the 4th of July weekend in the Lowcountry.

Codi Northam, a Folly Beach resident, says is a lot more people living on Folly Beach and coming to visit in comparison to last year’s July 4.

“I think that there’s more people living here now that because of COVID and now more businesses allow people to live where they want without having to work where they live,” Northam said. “You know, live where they work.”

Ella Hunter is a tourist, and when asked about the crowds, she says it is normal to see beach busy.

“I’ve been here like all my life, so it’s always busy,” Hunter said. “But it’s always fun.”

Managers at restaurants and businesses down Center Street stayed busy handling the large crowds of people. Aside from crowds, Jason Gray, a Folly Beach resident and restaurant worker, says he has not experienced traffic like this in a long time.

“Traffic this year is probably the worst it has been in forever,” Gray said. “It took me like 45 minutes in order for me to get two miles down the road, and the whole line was red.”

When working on actual July 4th, he says they are preparing to stay ahead of the crowds.

“I would say we are putting out more security for tomorrow, and it’s going to be even more packed, I would say, because everybody wants to come out here for July 4,” said Gray.

Although Folly Beach has been packed this weekend, it is unclear of what actual July 4th will be like due to potential rain.

Regardless, Folly Beach will be open.

