Four building fires caused by lightning strikes in North Myrtle Beach, firefighters say

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire that was caused by lightning on...
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire that was caused by lightning on Tortuga Lane in Cherry Grove.(Source: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The severe storms that hit the Grand Strand on the 4th of July kept first responders busy, especially in North Myrtle Beach.

The North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said its A-Battalion units ran nonstop for two hours, handling 15 emergency calls just between 11 a.m. and noon alone, including four building fires that were caused by lightning strikes.

Firefighters said that three of the building fires were able to be quickly isolated.

A home on Tortuga Lane in Cherry Grove was heavily damaged after a lightning strike hit the house and caused a fire in the attic.

“Well, lightning struck the house next door and caught the roof on fire, and the fire department responded pretty quickly, I’d say within 10 minutes and there’s significant damage to the house,” said Tom Miller, who lives next door and heard the lightning strike.

The two homeowners who were inside at the time weren’t hurt but there is extensive water damage inside their home.

Firefighters said it was quickly brought under control with the help of Horry County Fire Rescue.

North Myrtle Beach police also stayed busy due to a number of cars trying to drive through flooded roads, especially on North Ocean Boulevard, but got stuck.

“Never drive your vehicle through flooded streets. This presents a potential danger for yourself as well as creating additional hazards that are already busy crews have to deal with,” North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue posted on its Facebook page.

The crews thanked Horry County Fire Rescue for not only its help with the Tortuga Lane fire but also for helping out with coverage in the city so that North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue could get calls caught up and units back in service.

