SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Hot and humid and dodging storm on the 4th of July!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Happy 4th of July! Typical summer weather is on the way for our 4th with a muggy morning followed by a hot and humid afternoon with scattered storms, especially inland. Highs today will reach the low 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches. Keep an eye out for those afternoon storms! Any storms could pop up quickly and produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Storms should wind down quickly this evening leaving us mainly dry by fireworks! It will be a very warm and muggy evening with temperatures in the 80s. More of the same is on the way this week! The rain chance will be down slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday before ticking back up slightly beginning on Thursday. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s through Sunday.

4TH OF JULY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 91.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 92.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 91.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 90.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 90.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 90.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacqueline Major, 3, of Swansea, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
3-year-old died, brother injured in Orangeburg Co. tractor accident
The development will be located on almost 15 acres off Highway 17 around Joe Bryant Court.
Residents react to Mt. Pleasant retail development proposal
It happened on Folly Road at the entrance of the Folly River Boat Ramp around 3:45 p.m.
Man and his son ejected from motorcycle after crash
Beaufort and Colleton counties are under the warning until 6:45 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lowcountry counties
Two arrested, one accused of hitting 2-year-old repeatedly
Two arrested, one accused of hitting 2-year-old repeatedly

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday morning forecast
VIDEO: Your nighttime forecast
VIDEO: Your nighttime forecast
Beaufort and Colleton counties are under the warning until 6:45 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lowcountry counties
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Summer heat and storm chances continue through the holiday weekend