Hot and humid and dodging storm on the 4th of July!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Happy 4th of July! Typical summer weather is on the way for our 4th with a muggy morning followed by a hot and humid afternoon with scattered storms, especially inland. Highs today will reach the low 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches. Keep an eye out for those afternoon storms! Any storms could pop up quickly and produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Storms should wind down quickly this evening leaving us mainly dry by fireworks! It will be a very warm and muggy evening with temperatures in the 80s. More of the same is on the way this week! The rain chance will be down slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday before ticking back up slightly beginning on Thursday. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s through Sunday.

4TH OF JULY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Storms. High 91.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 92.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 91.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 90.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 90.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 90.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.