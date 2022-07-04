SC Lottery
Increased need for beach cleanup volunteers after busy weekend

Source: Live 5
By Molly McBride
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew and the Isle of Palms Police Department are inviting volunteers to clean up the beach with them Tuesday morning.

The Fourth of July is a busy week for the beach, and the Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew is expecting extra trash during their litter sweep.

Co-founder of the Cleanup Crew, Susan Hill Smith, says that plastic in all forms can be dangerous for marine life, and it’s important to remove it while it’s still on the shore. While heading to the beach, she suggests using reusable cups and bags and avoiding items like Styrofoam, balloons and plastic straws.

“Otherwise, pack in and pack out.. because a lot of things get left behind that become litter items,” Smith said.

She said that even forgotten toys can become a threat to marine life. In response, they’re launching a new program called “No Toys Left Behind” that encourages anyone who finds forgotten toys on the beach to add them to a bin so they can be shared and re-used by more families.

Forgotten beach toys are added to a bin on Isle of Palms. The toys can then be used by other...
Forgotten beach toys are added to a bin on Isle of Palms. The toys can then be used by other beachgoers.(Live 5)

The cleanup is from 7- 9 a.m. Tuesday on the Isle of Palms beach and everyone is welcome. Sign in at the Front Beach access in the 1100 block of Ocean Boulevard, next to the public outdoor showers and Coconut Joe’s. Buckets, gloves and data collection supplies will be provided, and no prior registration is required.

