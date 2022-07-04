SC Lottery
‘It’s a great parade’: Hundreds gather to watch 4th of July boat parade along Murrells Inlet Marshwalk

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - For the 39th year, people gathered along the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk to watch the Fourth of July boat parade.

Boats decked out in red, white, and blue floated through the marsh, while everyone celebrated Independence Day.

“A memory popped up on Facebook a couple of days ago of my kids when they were little. I wanted to try to recreate that today,” said Kathie Reagan, a Murrells Inlet resident.

Those memories were created right along the Inlet for both children and adults.

This year, hundreds of spectators lined the docks to celebrate.

“I like celebrating the people who have fought for our country, died for us and still fight for us, and I’m so thankful for the freedom we have in our country,” said Brooke Reagan, a Murrells Inlet resident.

With everything set and ready to go, some kids said they came to see one boat in particular.

“The pirate ship because it reminds me of Jack Sparrow,” said Logan Bentley, a Murrells Inlet resident.

First-timers at the event felt excited, patriotic, and happy to see everyone united.

“It’s a great parade, it’s patriotic, and if that’s the heartbeat of America, we are not suffering,” said Steven Schazberger, a Murrells Inlet resident. “We are together and unified under our flag.”

For others, the day reflected a full circle moment.

“I remember growing up and coming down here as a child and watching it, and now being involved with it on the level that we are, it’s just amazing,” said Christina Burzler, director of marketing for the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk.

The annual boat parade took about six months of preparation, and was put on by the Belin United Methodist Church and Boy Scout Troop 396.

This year, participants in the parade had a chance to join the line-up without paying a registration fee.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

