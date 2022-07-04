Man arrested on DUI charge in deadly Johns Island crash

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies arrested a man accused in a crash that killed a passenger in his vehicle Sunday night on Johns Island.

Brett Isaiah Baker-Goines, 23, is charged with felony DUI involving a death, according to sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp.

The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. on Main Road near Mary Ann Point Road where investigators determined a Dodge sedan went off the road at high speed, struck a ditch and flipped before hitting trees, Knapp said.

The passenger was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, Knapp said.

A second passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Baker-Goines also suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, Knapp said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center early Monday morning. A judge set bond at $75,000 on the charge. Jail records state Baker-Goines has since posted bond.

