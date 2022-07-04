SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man arrested on DUI charge in deadly Johns Island crash

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies arrested a man accused in a crash that killed a passenger in his vehicle Sunday night on Johns Island.

Brett Isaiah Baker-Goines, 23, is charged with felony DUI involving a death, according to sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp.

The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. on Main Road near Mary Ann Point Road where investigators determined a Dodge sedan went off the road at high speed, struck a ditch and flipped before hitting trees, Knapp said.

The passenger was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, Knapp said.

A second passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Baker-Goines also suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, Knapp said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center early Monday morning. A judge set bond at $75,000 on the charge. Jail records state Baker-Goines has since posted bond.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacqueline Major, 3, of Swansea, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
3-year-old died, brother injured in Orangeburg Co. tractor accident
The development will be located on almost 15 acres off Highway 17 around Joe Bryant Court.
Residents react to Mt. Pleasant retail development proposal
It happened on Folly Road at the entrance of the Folly River Boat Ramp around 3:45 p.m.
Man and his son ejected from motorcycle after crash
Two arrested, one accused of hitting 2-year-old repeatedly
Two arrested, one accused of hitting 2-year-old repeatedly
Beaufort and Colleton counties are under the warning until 6:45 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lowcountry counties

Latest News

A lot of money will go up in flames in a myriad of displays put on by local governments to...
Towns spend more than $150K on Fourth of July 4 displays
The April 25 fight at Septima P. Clark Academy involved 10 students and prompted an assistant...
Charleston school seeks new security measures after fight with 10 students
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry counties among top in state with veterans
Deputies say the crash happened on Highway 165 near Hyde Park Road just before 3 p.m. A portion...
Deputies investigate deadly crash in Ravenel