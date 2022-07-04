SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Millions turning to family and friends for financial help

Low or no credit scores limit loan options
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - More than 25 million people relied on loans from those close to them to meet spending needs, according to the Census Bureau’s latest household pulse survey on finances. That figure is up from 19.1 million people from the same time last year.

Kaben Clauson, the CEO of Pigeon Loans, said a big reason could be that a third of all Americans are in a group called “credit invisible”. The “credit invisible” either have no real credit history or have a credit score that’s been damaged, and they can’t get a favorable rate.

“The Americans come predominantly from black and Hispanic communities,” Clauson said. “To be frank, it leaves them with few options because traditionally a lot of them have to go to payday lenders or take loans that have really high interest rates and can be predatory.”

Clauson created the app and website, Pigeon Loans, to give families an option to make a legal promissory note that does the bookkeeping for them. The app automates payments and even lets users decide how much, if any, interest to charge.

If you are asked for financial help, Clauson advised you make sure your own financial house is in order, so you don’t get into money trouble yourself.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacqueline Major, 3, of Swansea, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
3-year-old died, brother injured in Orangeburg Co. tractor accident
The development will be located on almost 15 acres off Highway 17 around Joe Bryant Court.
Residents react to Mt. Pleasant retail development proposal
It happened on Folly Road at the entrance of the Folly River Boat Ramp around 3:45 p.m.
Man and his son ejected from motorcycle after crash
Beaufort and Colleton counties are under the warning until 6:45 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lowcountry counties
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:29 a.m. on...
Coroner IDs victims in crash near the airport involving underage driver

Latest News

Public schools in Texas would describe slavery to second graders as “involuntary relocation”...
Some Texas schools may describe slavery as ‘involuntary relocation’
With COVID-19 declining, people on the beach say they feel a lot more comfortable coming out.
Folly Beach sees large crowds for July 4th weekend
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SCAM ALERT: Lowcountry police departments warn of t-shirt scam
VIDEO: Folly Beach sees large crowds for July 4th weekend