Ninth inning rally ends RiverDogs’ four-game skid

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston RiverDogs scored four runs in the ninth inning on Sunday night to give them an important 10-7 victory over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the final game of this six-game series.

This ended the RiverDogs’ losing streak at four, which was their longest losing streak of the season.

Charleston 10, Myrtle Beach 7: July 3, 2022

Click here for the box score.

Charleston (R-H-E): 10-9-1Myrtle Beach (R-H-E): 7-9-2 Win: Snyder (5-0) Loss: Hernandez (1-1) Save: HR: Charleston: Allen (1, 2 on base), Manzueta (5, 1 on base) HR: Myrtle Beach: Wetzel (4, 1 on base), Triantos (5, 0 on base)

The RiverDogs (3-6, 49-26) got things started in the top of the ninth inning with back-to-back walks to Carson Williams and Willy Vasquez. They advanced to second and third on a sacrifice bunt from Nick Schnell. Two batters later, with two outs, Shane Sasaki hit a two-run double into left field to score Williams and Vasquez to make it 8-6. Then, Oneill Manzueta launched a towering home run over the left field bleachers to make it 10-6.

The Pelicans (5-4, 52-23) got the scoring in the bottom of the first inning, as the first two hitters reached against RHP JJ Goss. Josue Huma led off with a single and got to third on a double from Kevin Made. James Triantos followed with an RBI groundout, scoring Huma. Then, with two strikes on Kevin Alcantara, a wild pitch scored Made to make it 2-0.In the fourth inning, the RiverDogs sent eight men to the plate and took the lead. Vasquez led off with a single.

Three batters later, Shane Sasaki hit an RBI single to make it 3-1. Then, with two outs, Nathan Perry hit a two-run single to make it 3-2 in favor of the RiverDogs.The Pelicans took the lead back in the bottom of the fifth inning off of RHP Over Galue, as Jacob Wetzel hit a 2-run home run to make it 5-4.The RiverDogs came right back in the top of the sixth inning with three consecutive hits with two outs. Manzueta and Perry both singled.

Then, Logan Allen crushed a towering fly ball into left field for his first home run of the season to make it 6-4.The Pelicans did not go quietly. In the bottom of the sixth, Ezequiel Pagan led off the inning with a triple and scored on a ground out by Wetzel to make it 6-5.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Triantos hit a chopper to Vasquez, who gloved it and threw the ball under the glove of Seymour at first base, scoring Huma. Then, with runners at second and third, Galue got Alcantara and Pagan to strike out swinging to keep the game a 6-6 tie.Galue pitched 3.0 innings, allowing four runs (three earned), five hits, two walks and three strikeouts. He gave way to RHP Jack Snyder, who finished the game.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Triantos hit his third home run in as many days to cut the lead to 10-7. Then, Snyder got Pagan to strike out swinging, securing the victory for the RiverDogs.Snyder (5-0) picked up the win for the RiverDogs. He pitched the final 2.0 innings, giving up a run on two hits, one walk and four strikeouts. LHP Angel Pagan (1-1) took the loss for the Pelicans, giving up four runs in his only inning of work.

Goss started the game for the RiverDogs and went 4.0 innings, giving up two runs, two hits and striking out five. He retired the final 12 batters that he faces.The RiverDogs are back in action on Monday, as they welcome the Augusta GreenJackets (2-7, 38-37) to The Joe for a six-game series.

This will be the first time that the RiverDogs have played at home on The Fourth of July since 2018. They will send RHP Ben Peoples (3-3, 3.46) to the mound, while Augusta has yet to name a starting pitcher.

Single-game tickets are available for all RiverDogs home games at riverdogs.com RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at //riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS).

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.