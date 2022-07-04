Towns spend more than $150K on Fourth of July 4 displays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A lot of money will go up in flames in a myriad of displays put on by local governments to celebrate the birth of the nation.

Some of the most anticipated parties of the year are put on or funded by local governments, including a huge fireworks display at Folly Beach and the massive Fourth of July event in North Charleston.

There are smaller municipal parties as well. In Summerville, the Fireworks and Freedom Festival will cost $15,000 for just the fireworks alone and Goose Creek has allocated $22,000 to put on the Fabulous Fourth in the Creek.

The City of Charleston’s Independence Day Weekend Celebration was supposed to include fireworks and a concert at the Joe. It got canceled this weekend because of weather, but the city had planned to spend $40,000 in city costs – plus The symphony had also obtained $25K in underwriting for the performance.

Folly Beach is the site of one of the most anticipated fireworks displays and it will cost $35,000 for the 27-minute show.

The self-proclaimed, largest fireworks show in the Lowcountry is in North Charleston. City officials say it will cost them $45,000.

The fireworks at Patriots Points costs $36,000. Officials with Patriots Point say the Town of Mount Pleasant picks up that charge; however, town officials say they do not.

