4 hospitalized after boat crashes near Great Pee Dee River

The crash happened when the boat struck something in the water in an area of water called “Hell Gate,” between Lake Yauhannah and the Great Pee Dee River, authorities say.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County authorities confirmed four people were injured in a ski boat crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened when the boat struck something in the water in an area of water called “Hell Gate,” between Lake Yauhannah and the Great Pee Dee River, Georgetown County Fire-EMS Chief James Falkenhagen said.

Two people were airlifted and two others were taken by land to an area hospital. Two of the victims suffered serious injuries and the two others were being held for observation, Falkenhagen said.

He said the boat did not actually strike the Yauhannah Bridge, saying the incident happened a distance away from that structure.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Leslie said their dive team also responded and that divers were going into the water shortly before 3 p.m.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources remained on the scene late Tuesday afternoon investigating what led up to the crash.

Horry County Rescue also responded to the incident.

