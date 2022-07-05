The big event: North Charleston celebrates July 4

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of North Charleston takes celebrating July 4 seriously, touting its annual celebration as the largest fireworks display in the Lowcountry.

The city hosted hundreds of people at Riverfront Park for the party, but watching fireworks to celebrate the nation’s 246th birthday was not the only reason some chose to attend.

The North Charleston 4th of July Festival featured dozens of food trucks and live music from the North Charleston Pops.

“Food trucks, meeting new people, you know, enjoying Fourth of July, like, this is a holiday we should celebrate,” Kaylee Jackson said.

“Meeting new people, hanging out with old friends,” Griffin Parkhourse said.

“My favorite part is just hanging out and spending time with my family and meeting new friends,” Easton Argoe said.

But while some were there to celebrate July 4, dozens took part in an informal march through the park protesting the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade case. They carried signs that read, “Roe has fallen, but we have not,” and “Keep your laws off my body” as they walked through the park.

More than 60 North Charleston Police officers inside and outside Riverfront Park, some patrolling on bicycles, made sure everyone was safe.

For some attending this July 4, it was the first time their children have been able to come out to see fireworks in person.

“Growing up, some fathers don’t get to be with they dads a lot, and for me to do that with my daughter, I’m thankful and proud of myself for that,” Corinthian Mack said.

The festival wrapped up at 10 p.m. and city leaders say they are already looking forward to next year’s celebration.

