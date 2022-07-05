SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

The big event: North Charleston celebrates July 4

By Rey Llerena
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of North Charleston takes celebrating July 4 seriously, touting its annual celebration as the largest fireworks display in the Lowcountry.

The city hosted hundreds of people at Riverfront Park for the party, but watching fireworks to celebrate the nation’s 246th birthday was not the only reason some chose to attend.

The North Charleston 4th of July Festival featured dozens of food trucks and live music from the North Charleston Pops.

“Food trucks, meeting new people, you know, enjoying Fourth of July, like, this is a holiday we should celebrate,” Kaylee Jackson said.

“Meeting new people, hanging out with old friends,” Griffin Parkhourse said.

“My favorite part is just hanging out and spending time with my family and meeting new friends,” Easton Argoe said.

The North Charleston 4th of July Festival featured dozens of food trucks and live music from...
The North Charleston 4th of July Festival featured dozens of food trucks and live music from the North Charleston Pops in addition to what the city calls the biggest fireworks show in the Lowcountry.(Live 5)

But while some were there to celebrate July 4, dozens took part in an informal march through the park protesting the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade case. They carried signs that read, “Roe has fallen, but we have not,” and “Keep your laws off my body” as they walked through the park.

More than 60 North Charleston Police officers inside and outside Riverfront Park, some patrolling on bicycles, made sure everyone was safe.

For some attending this July 4, it was the first time their children have been able to come out to see fireworks in person.

“Growing up, some fathers don’t get to be with they dads a lot, and for me to do that with my daughter, I’m thankful and proud of myself for that,” Corinthian Mack said.

The festival wrapped up at 10 p.m. and city leaders say they are already looking forward to next year’s celebration.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacqueline Major, 3, of Swansea, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
3-year-old died, brother injured in Orangeburg Co. tractor accident
The development will be located on almost 15 acres off Highway 17 around Joe Bryant Court.
Residents react to Mt. Pleasant retail development proposal
Celebrate Independence Day with fireworks shows across the Lowcountry during the July 4 holiday...
THE LIST: 4th of July celebrations happening in the Lowcountry
It happened on Folly Road at the entrance of the Folly River Boat Ramp around 3:45 p.m.
Man and his son ejected from motorcycle after crash
Two arrested, one accused of hitting 2-year-old repeatedly
Two arrested, one accused of hitting 2-year-old repeatedly

Latest News

Deputies say the crash happened on Highway 165 near Hyde Park Road just before 3 p.m. A portion...
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Ravenel
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: North Charleston holds annual July 4 Fireworks festival
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 1 killed, 3 injured in head-on Ravenel crash
Sixth-grade Alston Middle School teacher Elizabeth Matthews loves to keep her students engaged...
Classroom Champions: Teacher wants digital microscopes for science class