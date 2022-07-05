Charleston County School District wrapping up latest phase of capital plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is wrapping up phase four of its capital programs list with major additions to the James Island Charter High School.

The $24.9 million dollar project to add a Career and Technology Education building and a new gymnasium is technically finished, but the school is still waiting for the final inspection before the project is deemed complete. In all, it’s a 58,132-square-foot project that was started in September of 2020.

Jasmeen Shaw, the executive director of capital programs, says the CTE building will give the school a place to learn hands-on skills like culinary arts and construction.

“Also, there is a health clinic as well as part of the CTE. There’s a full health section that has beds and everything that is associated with health,” Shaw said.

With the closing of phase four, the district has already started moving into phase five. Several projects are already in the works including the replacement of Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori School, the construction of new middle schools in West Ashley and Ladson, and a 65,000-square-foot support building for the Early College High School.

The Hursey project is expected to be completed by August 2023 at a cost of $54 million. The middle school in West Ashley has a completion date of July 2024 and will cost $41 million. The Ladson middle school project is estimated to cost $54 million while the support building for the ECHS is expected to cost $36 million. Both are slated to be completed in December 2024.

Shaw says there’s nothing quite like opening up new schools.

“It’s exciting,” Shaw said. “It’s really a joy to see the smile on their faces knowing that we are about to get something that is going to be very beneficial to the students.”

Shaw says they’ve already started planning for future projects in phase five. Those projects include:

Thomas Cario Middle School Expansion (Phase 5, Wave 3)

James B Edwards Elementary School (Phase 5, Wave 3)

D3 Early Education and Family Development Center (Phase 5, Wave 2)

James Island Charter High Stadium Renovation (Phase 5, Wave 3)

Lambs Elementary School & Early Education and Family Development Center (Phase 5, Wave 2)

Morningside Middle School (Phase 5, Wave 2)

Deer Park Middle School Expansion (Phase 5, Wave 2)

A.C. Corcoran Elementary School Annes (Phase 5, Wave 2)

R.B. Stall High School Expansion (Phase 5, Wave 3)

St John’s High School Stadium Renovation (Phase 5, Wave 2)

New or Expand D10 Middle School Facilities (Phase 5, Wave2)

Increase D23 Elementary Capacity (Phase 5, Wave3)

All of the projects in phase five are expected to be completed by 2028.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.