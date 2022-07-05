Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning hit-and-run crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 22-year-old man who died early Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run crash.

Alexander Jennings, of Grand Island, New York, died at approximately 3:12 a.m. at MUSC from injuries he suffered in the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at approximately 2:34 a.m. on Sol Legare Road near Folly Road. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Andrew Knapp said a pedestrian, later identified as Jennings, was walking on the road when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the area.

Knapp says the man was then hit by a second vehicle that also left the scene, according to witness information, and was later located during a traffic stop in downtown Charleston by the Charleston Police Department.

Sol Legare Road was closed for several hours while deputies investigated the crash. The road reopened just after 6 a.m.

Knapp says no charges have been filed and they are continuing to seek information on the other vehicle involved.

Knapp says no description of the vehicle that left the scene is available, but anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

correction: Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated the second vehicle remained on the scene based on information provided by the sheriff's office. A correction from the department, sent later in the morning, contained the corrected information on the second vehicle.

