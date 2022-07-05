SC Lottery
Coroner identifies victim killed in head-on crash in Ravenel identified

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 64-year-old man died Monday afternoon in a head-on crash.

McCoy Anderson, from Hollywood, died at approximately 2:56 p.m. at the scene from injuries he suffered in the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Charleston County deputies said the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 165 near Hyde Park Road when a Chevrolet pickup truck crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound Volkswagon SUV.

Anderson was the driver and sole occupant of the pickup truck, investigators said.

Investigators say a northbound Chevrolet pickup truck crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound Volkswagon SUV.

Two adults from the Volkswagon, including the driver, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. An infant in the Volkswagon suffered minor injuries as well, Knapp said. All three were taken to an area hospital.

A portion of Highway 165 was closed for more than three hours while investigators processed the scene.

correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly listed the victim as a woman, based on a report from the coroner's office that inadvertently listed both genders in two different places in the report. We regret the error.

