Coroner IDs victim in Johns Island crash; Man arrested on DUI charge

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man killed Sunday in a crash on Johns Island.

Ethan Linhart, 23, died at the scene of the crash at the corner of Main Road and Mary Ann Point at approximately 11:08 p.m., Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Authorities said Linhart was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Brett Isaiah Baker-Goines, 23, who is charged with felony DUI involving a death, according to sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp.

Investigators say a Dodge sedan driven by Baker-Goines went off the road at high speed, struck a ditch and flipped before hitting trees.

A passenger, later identified as Linhart, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, Knapp said.

A second passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Baker-Goines also suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, Knapp said.

He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center early Monday morning. A judge set bond at $75,000 on the charge. Jail records state Baker-Goines has since posted bond.

