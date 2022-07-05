Deputies investigate vehicle vs. pedestrian crash near Folly Road

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.

Deputies say the crash happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sol Legare Road near Folly Road.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, deputies said. The vehicle fled the scene.

Deputies say Sol Legare Road will be closed while deputies investigate. They are asking people to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.