SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies investigate vehicle vs. pedestrian crash near Folly Road

Deputies say the crash happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sol Legare Road near Folly Road.
Deputies say the crash happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sol Legare Road near Folly Road.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.

Deputies say the crash happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sol Legare Road near Folly Road.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, deputies said. The vehicle fled the scene.

Deputies say Sol Legare Road will be closed while deputies investigate. They are asking people to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celebrate Independence Day with fireworks shows across the Lowcountry during the July 4 holiday...
THE LIST: 4th of July celebrations happening in the Lowcountry
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Deputies say the crash happened on Highway 165 near Hyde Park Road just before 3 p.m. A portion...
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Ravenel
Brett Isaiah Baker-Goines, 23, is charged with felony DUI involving a death, according to jail...
Man arrested on DUI charge in deadly Johns Island crash
Crews with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to a two-story house fire on Venning...
Crews battle fire at Mt. Pleasant home

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies investigate vehicle vs. pedestrian crash near Folly Road
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County courts sponsor 'Get a Lawyer Week'
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man arrested on DUI charge in deadly Johns Island crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Ravenel