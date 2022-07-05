SC Lottery
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Ravenel

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a two-vehicle head-on crash in the Ravenel area Monday afternoon killed the driver of one of the vehicles.

Deputies say the crash happened on Highway 165 near Hyde Park Road just before 3 p.m.

Investigators say a northbound Chevrolet pickup truck crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound Volkswagon SUV.

The driver of the pickup truck, who was its sole occupant, died at the scene, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Two adults from the Volkswagon, including the driver, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. An infant in the Volkswagon suffered minor injuries as well, Knapp said. All three were taken to an area hospital.

A portion of Highway 165 was closed for more than three hours while investigators processed the scene.

It is the second traffic fatality reported to the sheriff’s office in the past 24 hours. In the earlier incident, a passenger in a vehicle that went off River Road was killed. The driver in that crash has since been charged with felony DUI.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim in the Ravenel crash.

