FIRST ALERT: Crash closes section of Henry Brown Blvd

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department says a crash has a portion of Henry E Brown Jr. Boulevard closed Tuesday morning.

Officers say a “serious accident” has all lanes closed at Northpointe Industrial Road.

According to a Facebook post, officers responded just after 11 a.m.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.