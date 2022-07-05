SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes section of Henry Brown Blvd

The Hanahan Police Department says a crash has a portion of Henry E Brown Jr. Boulevard closed...
The Hanahan Police Department says a crash has a portion of Henry E Brown Jr. Boulevard closed Tuesday morning.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department says a crash has a portion of Henry E Brown Jr. Boulevard closed Tuesday morning.

Officers say a “serious accident” has all lanes closed at Northpointe Industrial Road.

According to a Facebook post, officers responded just after 11 a.m.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

