Georgetown County man sentenced in child porn investigation

Steven Lee Hewitt Jr. was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, the sheriff's office said.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a Georgetown County man who entered a guilty plea on a charge related to an investigation into child pornography.

Steven Lee Hewitt Jr. was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, Georgetown County Sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said. Judge Michael Nettles also ordered Hewitt to forfeit all of his electronic devices.

Lesley said Hewitt was already on the sex offender registry for a previous unrelated offense.

The charge followed an investigation that indicated Hewitt had been using the internet to download child pornography, Leslie said.

