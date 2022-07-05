Manzueta’s slam puts exclamation point on largest comeback win of season

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Oneill Manzueta hit a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning to help the Charleston RiverDogs overcome a seven-run deficit on the way to an 11-10 win over the Augusta GreenJackets on Monday night.

The grand slam came in the middle of a 10-run outburst in the seventh inning, the most productive frame of the year for the RiverDogs.

The game was played in front of 6,415 fans, the largest crowd of the season at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.The RiverDogs (50-26) entered the decisive inning trailing 7-1.

Julio Meza singled to open the frame, beginning a string of nine consecutive batters that would reach base without an out being recorded.

An error and a single followed to load the bases for Willy Vasquez. The shortstop slapped an opposite-field two-run double to cut the deficit to 7-3.

Walks in the next two at-bats forced in another run and closed the gap to 7-4.

Augusta (38-38) called on Miguel Pena to face Manzueta with the bases still loaded.

Manzueta lined the first pitch of the plate appearance off of the left field foul pole for the team’s second grand slam of the season.

Prior to the final out being recorded, the RiverDogs added a two-run double from Shane Sasaki and scored a final run via wild pitch to build an 11-7 advantage.

The drama was not over yet. The GreenJackets scored a single run in the eighth inning, leaving the bases loaded when the dust settled.

Antonio Menendez came back out for the ninth, trying to hold on to an 11-8 advantage.

Augusta loaded the bases once more and scored two runs on Bobby Seymour’s two-out error at first base. With the tying run on third and the bases loaded again, Vasquez gloved Stephen Paolini’s bouncer up the middle and threw to first to end the wild game.

Augusta built a 7-0 lead by scoring in each of the first four innings. Brandon Parker opened the scoring with a two-run double in the first inning.

A passed ball on Julio Meza and a sacrifice fly from Cal Conley in the second made it 4-0.

The lead grew to 5-0 on Adam Zebrowski’s fielder’s choice RBI groundout in the third.

Finally, Geraldo Quintero’s two-run single in the fourth polished off the hot start from the visiting side.

The RiverDogs pitching and defense aided Augusta’s attack all night, issuing 13 walks and committing six errors.

The RiverDogs first run came on Abiezel Ramirez’s RBI single up the middle in the bottom of the fourth.

Manzueta went 3-4 with a double, home run and four runs batted in to lead the 13-hit attack. Sasaki was 3-5 with two doubles and two runs batted in. The GreenJackets finished with just five hits.

Brayden Theriot earned the win on the mound by allowing just an unearned run in 1.2 innings of work. Sandy Gaston was impressive in middle relief, tossing a pair of scoreless innings.

Starter Ben Peoples was removed in the first inning, having allowed two unearned runs on one hit and a pair of walk.

Antonio Jimenez walked five batters and allowed five runs, three earned, in 3.1 innings and Menendez closed the game by stranding three runners in each of the last two frames.

Ballpark FunThe largest crowd to witness a game at The Joe this season was active all night long.

Upon entry to the ballpark, each fan received a small American flag and at important times in the game, could be seen waving them in unison.

In between innings, the fans participated in sing-alongs in which the whole stadium belted out patriotic tunes.

Finally, Chief James S. Moore of the United States Navy was recognized for his 22 years of service.

Following an off day on Tuesday, the teams will return to the field on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. The pitching match-up has yet to be announced.

