N. Charleston Police officer involved in deadly crash while responding to shooting scene

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a North Charleston Police officer.

The officer was responding to a shooting reported at approximately 5:15 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Montague Avenue when the crash happened at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Scarsdale Avenue, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

A woman in the other vehicle died of her injuries in the crash, Jacobs confirmed.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” Jacobs said.

There was no immediate word on whether the officer was injured.

The victim of the shooting was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

