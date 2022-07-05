SC Lottery
N. Charleston Police officer responding to shooting scene involved in crash

A North Charleston Police officer who was responding to a shooting scene Tuesday afternoon was...
A North Charleston Police officer who was responding to a shooting scene Tuesday afternoon was involved in a crash with another driver at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Scarsdale Avenue.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston officer responding to a reported shooting crashed into another vehicle.

The shooting was reported at approximately 5:15 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Montague Avenue, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

An officer who was responding to the shooting scene was involved in a crash with another driver at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Scarsdale Avenue.

The victim of the shooting was taken to a hospital for treatment.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries in the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

