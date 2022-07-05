SC Lottery
Orangeburg deputies seek person of interest in deadly shooting

Orangeburg County deputies want to speak with Tylek Frazier, 18, of Orangeburg, who they...
Orangeburg County deputies want to speak with Tylek Frazier, 18, of Orangeburg, who they believe has information on a deadly shooting that killed an 18-year-old man.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies investigating a deadly shooting last month have named a person of interest they are looking for.

Deputies want to speak with Tylek Frazier, 18, of Orangeburg, in a shooting last month that killed an 18-year-old man, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said.

Early on June 13, deputies found the victim unresponsive on Judicial Circle suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The victim died from his injuries.

Investigators believe Frazier may have information on the shooting.

“If anyone has any information on this person’s whereabouts, they are urged to call us,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We need to talk to this individual to see what he knows about that night.”

Anyone with information on Frazier is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

