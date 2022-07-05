Deputies: Pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning hit-and-run crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Tuesday morning.

Deputies say the crash happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sol Legare Road near Folly Road.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Andrew Knapp says a pedestrian was walking on the road when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the area.

Knapp says the man was then hit by another vehicle that remained on the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries where he later died, Knapp said.

Sol Legare Road was closed for several hours while deputies investigated the crash.

The road reopened just after 6 a.m.

Knapp says no description of the vehicle that left the scene is available, but anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

The victim has not yet been identified.

