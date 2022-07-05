Plenty of heat, humidity and storms ahead!

SC Lottery
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Typical summertime weather is expected as we head through the short work week ahead! Early morning fog will give way to plenty of sunshine but one or two downpours can’t be ruled out this morning. Isolated rain and storms are possible across inland areas this afternoon and evening. Overall, we expect a drier day with fewer showers and storms than we saw on the 4th of July. Highs will top out in the low 90s. Wednesday will be a rinse and repeat of today but the chance of storms will increase beginning on Thursday. Highs will climb toward the mid 90s for the second half of the work week before cooling slightly over the upcoming weekend and early next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 94.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91.

