Plenty of heat, humidity and storms this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Typical summertime weather is expected as we head through the rest of the week. Isolated rain and storms are possible across inland areas through this evening. It will be warm and muggy with evening temperatures in the 80s. Wednesday will be a rinse and repeat of today but the chance of storms will increase beginning on Thursday. Highs will climb toward the mid 90s for the second half of the week. We will be watching a cold front which will move across the area as we approach the weekend and is forecast to stall to our south through Sunday. As a result, expect a greater coverage of rain and storms with more clouds. Highs over the weekend will be in the low to mid 90s with scattered showers and storms each day.

TODAY: Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 76.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92, Low 76.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93, Low 77.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93, Low 77.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 94, Low 75.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 74.

