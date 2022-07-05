Police searching for missing 41-year-old North Charleston woman
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman missing since Sunday night.
Marchette Chandler, 41, was last seen in the Ferndale community on Sunday evening, police say.
She was last known to be wearing a long-sleeve pink shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and wearing her braided hair in a hairnet. She stands 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
“She is described as walking ‘pigeon-toed’ and off her medications,” a release from the police department states.
Anyone with information on her is asked to call Detective Steinbrunner at 843-740-2852 or the North Charleston Police Department at 843-554-5700.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.