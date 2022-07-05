SC Lottery
Police searching for missing 41-year-old North Charleston woman

North Charleston Police say Marchette Chandler, 41, was last seen Sunday night in the Ferndale...
North Charleston Police say Marchette Chandler, 41, was last seen Sunday night in the Ferndale community.(North Charleston Police)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman missing since Sunday night.

Marchette Chandler, 41, was last seen in the Ferndale community on Sunday evening, police say.

She was last known to be wearing a long-sleeve pink shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and wearing her braided hair in a hairnet. She stands 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

“She is described as walking ‘pigeon-toed’ and off her medications,” a release from the police department states.

Anyone with information on her is asked to call Detective Steinbrunner at 843-740-2852 or the North Charleston Police Department at 843-554-5700.

