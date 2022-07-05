Program allowing no cost meals to all students ends

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkely County School District announced they will no longer be able to provide free breakfasts and lunches to all students for this upcoming school year, but some students are still eligible.

For the past two years, the United States Department of Agriculture has offered waivers to school districts allowing them to provide students with free breakfast and lunch. Those waivers are now expired.

In Berkely County School District for the 2022-2023 school year, breakfast will be $1.25 and lunch will be $2.00.

Families must now fill out an application to check if their students qualify for a free or reduced meal plan.

The school district says applications may take up to ten days to process once received by the Child Nutrition Office, so don’t delay. According to the district, It is the responsibility of the parent or guardian to provide payment for all meals if no approved application is on file.

If your child attends a Berkeley County Community Eligibility Provision school, you will not need to complete a free or reduced meal application.

The online application opened up on July 1st, and paper applications can be found at each school, or at the Child Nutrition Office.

The online application can be found here. The district says they strongly encourage filling out an application online to ensure “prompt processing and no lost forms.”

To provide payment for breakfast or lunch accounts, you can click here.

The district said that all children starting kindergarten are considered full pay, so it is important to fill out an application as soon as possible.

