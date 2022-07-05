SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Vegan mom found guilty of 1st-degree murder in starvation death of 18-month-old son

Ryan and Sheila O'Leary are charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse,...
Ryan and Sheila O'Leary are charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect.(Source: Cape Coral Police)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida mother has been found guilty of first-degree murder after her child died from starvation.

Sheila O’Leary and her husband Ryan Patrick O’Leary were indicted in December 2019 for abusing and neglecting their four children.

Their 18-month-old son died of malnutrition and dehydration, and the three other children were also found to be malnourished and underweight.

The couple reportedly told police they are vegans and only eat raw fruits and vegetables.

Now, the mother is facing a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 25.

Ryan O’Leary is expected to go to trial later this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the crash happened on Highway 165 near Hyde Park Road just before 3 p.m. A portion...
1 killed, 3 injured in head-on crash in Ravenel
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Celebrate Independence Day with fireworks shows across the Lowcountry during the July 4 holiday...
THE LIST: 4th of July celebrations happening in the Lowcountry
Brett Isaiah Baker-Goines, 23, is charged with felony DUI involving a death, according to jail...
Man arrested on DUI charge in deadly Johns Island crash
Crews with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to a two-story house fire on Venning...
Crews battle fire at Mt. Pleasant home

Latest News

The Hanahan Police Department says a crash has a portion of Henry E Brown Jr. Boulevard closed...
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes section of Henry Brown Blvd
Firefighters battle the Electra Fire in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif.,...
California forest fire temporarily strands July 4th revelers
A Vietnam war veteran receiving the Medal of Honor tells his story.
Medal of Honor recipient tells his story
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
July 4 parade shooting leaves 6 dead, 30 hurt; man detained