Browns trade QB Baker Mayfield to Panthers

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield runs off...
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield runs off the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Pittsburgh. Mayfield's offseason included running, lifting, getting a guaranteed $18 million and a celestial close encounter he will not forget. On his way home from dinner in Texas last month with his wife, Emily, Mayfield said he saw a UFO. (AP Photo/Justin Berl, File)(Justin Berl | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with trade tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns have traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers.

Mayfield was a No. 1 overall draft pick and pushed out of his starting job by the Browns’ pursuit of Deshaun Watson.

Mayfield is going to Carolina for an conditional draft pick in 2024 or 2025, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be completed until the quarterback passes a physical.

The Browns are also assuming some of Mayfield’s $18.8 million contract for next season. He’ll compete in Carolina with Sam Darnold for the starting job.

