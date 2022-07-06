Charleston Fire Department offering free car seat checks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is providing free car seat inspections Wednesday morning.

The event is being held in the parking lot of Joe Riley Stadium at 360 Fishburne Street from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Technicians will verify that children are safe and secure in the correct car seat.

Officials say hands-on instruction training and installation will be provided.

For those unable to attend Wednesday’s event, a second event is scheduled for August 3.

