Charleston Fire Department offering free car seat checks
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is providing free car seat inspections Wednesday morning.
The event is being held in the parking lot of Joe Riley Stadium at 360 Fishburne Street from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Technicians will verify that children are safe and secure in the correct car seat.
Officials say hands-on instruction training and installation will be provided.
For those unable to attend Wednesday’s event, a second event is scheduled for August 3.
Click here to schedule a time.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.