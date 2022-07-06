Deputies arrest 2 teens in July 4 assault of officer

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies arrested a boy and girl, both 17 years old, Monday night after the alleged assault of a Department of Natural Resources officer.

Deputies have not released the teens’ names because of their age.

Deputies responded to the Short Stay Boat Landing in Moncks Corner at approximately 5:38 p.m. to assist an SCDNR officer who said he had been assaulted by two “intoxicated, combative” people in the water, an incident report states.

The DNR officer told deputies he had also been hit with pepper spray in the incident.

Deputies placed the teenage girl in a marked sheriff’s office vehicle where they said she was “extremely irate, screaming and cursing at deputies on scene,” the report states.

She was medically checked and cleared to be taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice. The incident report did not specify the charges she faces.

The report does not state whether the teenage boy was taken to DJJ or any charges he faces.

SCDNR has not yet provided a statement on the incident or their officer’s condition.

