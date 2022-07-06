Firefighters respond to fire at Volvo plant
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire crews have responded Wednesday afternoon to a possible fire at the Volvo Car plant in Ridgeville.
Berkeley County spokesperson Taylor James said crews were working to determine the severity of the fire.
Pine Ridge Fire and C&B Fire are responding.
Details are limited. There has been no word on injuries or the extent of damage so far.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
