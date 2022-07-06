SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

First-time C-section rates among US women on the rise

While the rate of first-time C-sections is climbing, the rate of repeat C-sections is falling.
While the rate of first-time C-sections is climbing, the rate of repeat C-sections is falling.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - First-time cesarean section rates among U.S. women are on the rise, according to the data the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Wednesday.

Between 2016 and 2019, the first-time C-section delivery rate generally declined. But the data shows it increased by 1% in 2020 and 2% percent in 2021, reaching a rate of 22.4 %.

That’s the highest number reported since comparable national data on first-time C-sections specifically became available in 2016.

While the rate of first-time C-sections is climbing, the rate of repeat C-sections is falling.

It decreased every year between 2016 and 2021, resulting in a 2% total decline.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a North Charleston Police...
Troopers investigating deadly crash involving N. Charleston Police officer
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 22-year-old man who died early...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning hit-and-run crash
A 64-year-old Hollywood man died at the scene of a head-on crash on Highway 165.
Coroner identifies victim killed in head-on crash in Ravenel identified
Brett Isaiah Baker-Goines, 23, is charged with felony DUI involving a death, according to jail...
Coroner IDs victim in Johns Island crash; Man arrested on DUI charge
North Charleston Police say Marchette Chandler, 41, was last seen Sunday night in the Ferndale...
Police searching for missing 41-year-old North Charleston woman

Latest News

The makeshift boat was hauled away the same day the discovery was made.
Makeshift boat washes ashore after Tropical Storm Colin
The Charleston Fire Department is providing free car seat inspections Wednesday morning.
Charleston Fire Department offering free car seat checks
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
July 4 shooting suspect bought guns legally despite threats
Friends described Betty Cobb as a fighter.
Man arrested after woman, 75, found taped up in closet, police say