SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Girl, 10, dies in tubing accident over holiday weekend, officials say

A 10-year-old girl died in a tubing accident on the Tennessee River Saturday evening, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed. (Source: WSMV)
By Chuck Morris and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (WSMV/Gray News) – A 10-year-old girl died in a tubing accident on the Tennessee River Saturday evening, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed.

The girl was on a tube being pulled by a pontoon boat when she hit the boat’s outboard motor, according to the TWRA investigation.

The accident remains under investigation by the TWRA. The agency did not provide further details.

There have been 16 boating-related fatalities on Tennessee waters in 2022 as compared to 13 at the same time last year.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a North Charleston Police...
Troopers investigating deadly crash involving N. Charleston Police officer
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 22-year-old man who died early...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning hit-and-run crash
A 64-year-old Hollywood man died at the scene of a head-on crash on Highway 165.
Coroner identifies victim killed in head-on crash in Ravenel identified
Brett Isaiah Baker-Goines, 23, is charged with felony DUI involving a death, according to jail...
Coroner IDs victim in Johns Island crash; Man arrested on DUI charge
Police say a woman missing since Sunday was located safe Wednesday.
Missing 41-year-old North Charleston woman found safe

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is photographed during a speech on April 15, 2019....
Sen. Graham to fight Georgia election subpoena, lawyers say
FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks in the East Room of the White House in...
More flexibility proposed for student debt forgiveness
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom...
Biden tells Brittney Griner’s wife he’s working to get her home
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone agrees to testify before Jan. 6 Committee
A casting company says the victim of a Tuesday morning hit-and-run crash on James Island was a...
Hit-and-run victim was ‘Outer Banks’ crew member, casting agency says