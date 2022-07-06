SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Guitar legend Carlos Santana collapses during outdoor performance

Legendary performer Carlos Santana is seen in this file photo. He collapsed during a concert in...
Legendary performer Carlos Santana is seen in this file photo. He collapsed during a concert in Michigan Tuesday night and is expected to recover.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Legendary musician Carlos Santana suffered a medical emergency Tuesday night during a performance in Michigan.

Santana was reportedly “overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration” while performing at an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, about 40 miles outside of Detroit.

Temperatures reached up to 90 degrees Tuesday, nearly 10 degrees above average.

Fans posted videos showing the response to Santana's collapse on stage Tuesday night during a set in Michigan. (Source: Nora Rodriguez/@JoAnnBarnas/Twitter/CNN)

The 74-year-old musician was hospitalized and is expected to be OK.

Santana posted on Facebook following the incident, thanking his fans for their “precious prayers.”

The musician was set to perform with Earth, Wind and Fire on Wednesday night in Pennsylvania, but that concert has been postponed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a North Charleston Police...
Troopers investigating deadly crash involving N. Charleston Police officer
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 22-year-old man who died early...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning hit-and-run crash
A 64-year-old Hollywood man died at the scene of a head-on crash on Highway 165.
Coroner identifies victim killed in head-on crash in Ravenel identified
Brett Isaiah Baker-Goines, 23, is charged with felony DUI involving a death, according to jail...
Coroner IDs victim in Johns Island crash; Man arrested on DUI charge
North Charleston Police say Marchette Chandler, 41, was last seen Sunday night in the Ferndale...
Police searching for missing 41-year-old North Charleston woman

Latest News

Carlos Santana is attended to after collapsing onstage Tuesday night.
RAW: Response to Carlos Santana passing out
Utah man comes within 2 feed of a cougar while hiking up Millcreek Canyon.
Man comes within 2 feet from a cougar
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Troopers investigating deadly crash involving N. Charleston Police officer
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: COVID-19 linked to serious health conditions