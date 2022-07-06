Marketing agency opens free service applications to Lowcountry nonprofits

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One local marketing agency is taking applications for free marketing services for Lowcountry nonprofits.

During their 16th annual ‘CreatAthon,’ TRIO Solutions will work nonstop for 24 hours to provide free advertising and marketing services to selected nonprofits.

Selected organizations may receive free marketing, fundraising and social media plans. These can include logos, websites and brand design. Over the last 16 years, TRIO said they’ve donated over $600,000 worth of services.

They will be accepting applications from nonprofits until July 31 at 5 p.m. Applicants are required to fill out a written form and are encouraged to submit a 60-second video about why their organization should be selected.

President of TRIO Solutions, Jenny Dennis, says their team is grateful for the opportunity to give back to organizations that help the community each day.

“It’s our way of saying thank you, it’s our way of helping to continue with a lasting impact and allowing these people to go out and do more good in the communities and the areas that they serve,” Dennis said.

Up to five nonprofits will be selected to participate in the ‘CreatAthon.’ Selected organizations will be announced at the end of August.

Project details will depend on the capacity of the TRIO team and the specific needs of each nonprofit, TRIO said in a press release. To find the link to the application, click here.

For more information about CreateAthon, email createathon@trio-solutions.com or call 843-216-0442.

Dennis said local businesses are encouraged to contribute to TRIO’s CreateAthon efforts by donating food and drinks for the event. Those interested in donating can also email createathon@trio-solutions.com.

