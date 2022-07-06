GRAPHIC: N. Charleston Police chief releases statement, video in deadly crash involving officer

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess released a video statement Wednesday afternoon on the deadly officer-involved crash that killed a 24-year-old woman.

In the 46-second video, Burgess said offered his condolences to the family of Raudnesia Waring, who died at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Scarsdale Avenue.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess released a statement Wednesday afternoon on the deadly crash involving one of his police officers. (North Charleston Police)

“I spoke to Mr. Rodney Waring, the father, and he and I have an open line of communication,” Burgess said. “The Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and all information will be shared as soon as they can release it. I, Chief Reggie Burgess, North Charleston Police Department, in the city of North Charleston, would like to say that we’re sorry.”

Burgess did not say whether the officer, identified as Jeremy Kraft, has been placed on administrative leave.

The crash happened at approximately 5:05 p.m. Tuesday when Kraft’s vehicle, a 2018 Dodge Charger traveling east on Dorchester Road, struck Waring’s 2013 Chevrolet Malibu as she was attempting to turn left from Scarsdale Avenue onto Dorchester Road, Master Trooper David Jones said.

Police said at the time of the crash, Kraft was on the way to the scene of a shooting reported in the 5200 block of West Montague Avenue.

Dashcam video released by the North Charleston Police Department showing the moments before the crash indicate Kraft’s cruiser was traveling 82 mph at the point of impact.

Data released by Kraft's vehicle dashcam indicates his vehicle was traveling at 82 mph moments before the crash. The traffic signal indicates he had a red light, but that he had lights and siren activated and was applying breaks as he approached the intersection. The victim's car appears to the right toward the center of the photo. (North Charleston Police)

A still from Kraft’s dashcam indicates he had the red light at the time of the crash, but that his brakes were being applied and he had the vehicle’s lights and siren activated at the time of the crash.

The footage released from Kraft’s dashcam ends moments before the crash. North Charleston Ken Hagge said investigators are not sure why the camera stopped recording and they have reached out to the dashcam manufacturer to look into the issue.

GRAPHIC: The following video shows the actual crash from the vantage point of a second North Charleston Police vehicle that was following Kraft’s vehicle from a distance at the time of the impact.

A dashcam video from a second North Charleston Police vehicle driven by an officer who was behind Kraft’s vehicle showed the impact and the immediate aftermath of Kraft’s patrol vehicle. Form the spot where the second patrol vehicle stopped, Waring’s vehicle had come to rest out of camera range to the left of the picture.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said Kraft suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

“He is still seeking medical treatment but is not currently in the hospital,” Jacobs said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.