Pedestrian killed in Tuesday night North Charleston crash

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says a North Charleston man died Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a North Charleston man died Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a North Charleston man died Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle.

Joseph Jones Jr., 64, died at approximately 9:11 p.m. near the 7800 block of Northside Drive, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Jones died from blunt force injuries he suffered in the crash.

North Charleston Police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

