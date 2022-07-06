SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC State Fair accepting entries for 2022 exhibits

A street view of the South Carolina State Fair from years past.
A street view of the South Carolina State Fair from years past.(Source: South Carolina State Fair via Facebook)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina State Fair has opened submissions for competitive exhibits.

Submissions will be on display between Oct. 12-23 in categories ranging from agriculture and livestock to arts, crafts and flowers.

“Competitive exhibits are the heart and soul of the South Carolina State Fair,” General Manager Nancy Smith said. “The beloved exhibits are a favorite tradition and an annual staple at the S.C. State Fair. We are excited to see the talent South Carolinians bring us once again this year.”

A full list of competitions can be found on the fair’s website.

The deadline to submit entries is Sept. 1.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a North Charleston Police...
Troopers investigating deadly crash involving N. Charleston Police officer
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 22-year-old man who died early...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning hit-and-run crash
A 64-year-old Hollywood man died at the scene of a head-on crash on Highway 165.
Coroner identifies victim killed in head-on crash in Ravenel identified
Brett Isaiah Baker-Goines, 23, is charged with felony DUI involving a death, according to jail...
Coroner IDs victim in Johns Island crash; Man arrested on DUI charge
Police say a woman missing since Sunday was located safe Wednesday.
Missing 41-year-old North Charleston woman found safe

Latest News

One local marketing agency is taking applications for free marketing services for Lowcountry...
Marketing agency opens free service applications to Lowcountry nonprofits
Tidelands Health is using the money to support their community care network. Health care...
Tidelands Health receives grant to continue to serve the uninsured in the community
The Charleston Fire Department is providing free car seat inspections Wednesday morning.
Charleston Fire Department offering free car seat checks
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Troopers investigating deadly crash involving N. Charleston Police officer