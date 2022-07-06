SC Lottery
Tidelands Health receives grant to continue to serve the uninsured in the community

Tidelands Health is using the money to support their community care network. Health care...
Tidelands Health is using the money to support their community care network. Health care providers like nurses and social workers and community agencies work together to help patients navigate through barriers in the health care system.(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Tidelands Health recently received a $500,000 grant to continue to provide healthcare to those who need it most and to expand their programs.

The funding comes from the Duke Endowment, a health-focused organization that serves the Carolinas. The two have been partners for roughly a decade and this grant will make more than $3 million the care provider has received from the organization.

Tidelands Health is using the money to support its community care network. Health care providers like nurses and social workers and community agencies work together to help patients navigate through barriers in the healthcare system.

Kelly Kaminski with Tidelands Health says a few barriers they have identified include a lack of transportation to and from medical appointments, nutritious food, and suitable housing.

So far, the network has been able to provide access to primary care, affordable medication, and dental care to more than 6,000 people, many of who are uninsured or underinsured.

“The goal is to provide a primary care home for each individual to get them established in care,” Kaminski says.

The community care network also focuses on a holistic approach to long-term medical care, partnering patients with dietitians for example to create better lifestyle changes.

Anyone under or uninsured can apply by calling the Tidelands Health charity office at (843) 520-8586.

