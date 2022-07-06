Troopers investigating deadly crash involving N. Charleston Police officer

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston Police officer who was responding to a reported shooting collided with another vehicle Tuesday afternoon, killing the second vehicle’s driver, state troopers say.

The crash happened at approximately 5:05 p.m. at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Scarsdale Avenue, Master Trooper David Jones said.

The officer’s vehicle, a 2018 Dodge Charger, was traveling east on Dorchester Road when it struck a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu that was attempting to turn left from Scarsdale Avenue onto Dorchester Road, Jones said.

Troopers said the driver of the Malibu died at the scene of the crash. The North Charleston Police officer, identified by state troopers as Jeremy Kraft, was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital for treatment.

“I’d like to give condolences to the family of the young lady that was in that car,” Police Chief Reggie Burgess said at the crash scene.

Burgess said he did not know the extent of the injuries the officer suffered.

Officer was responding to shooting at time of crash

Burgess said his officers were called to a shooting scene in the 5200 block of West Montague Avenue.

“An individual was shot in the mouth right at the end of West Montague and Dorchester Road,” Burgess said.

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs confirmed that Kraft was responding to the scene of the shooting at the time of the collision, Burgess said the officer was driving with lights and sirens.

The victim of the shooting was taken to a hospital for treatment and there was no word as of late Tuesday night on the victim’s condition.

Burgess said his agency would also conduct an internal investigation into the collision using the dashcam video from the officer’s vehicle.

“Right now, I can’t even talk about policy and procedures because I have to watch the video in its entirety,” Burgess said. “I’ll take a good look at it. Me and the executive staff will take a look at it to see if anything was there, if there were any policy violations.”

He said he will also look into the department’s policy to decide whether to put the officer on leave during the investigation.

“These incidents and accidents, you never get used to them because we were trying to get down to save somebody and another person lost their life,” he said.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the crash victim’s identity.

