TSA on track to find record-setting number of guns

The Transportation Security Administration reports it's on track to finding a record-setting...
The Transportation Security Administration reports it's on track to finding a record-setting number of guns at airport checkpoints this year.(CNN, WSVN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Airport security screeners are finding an average of 17 guns a day.

Officials with the Transportation Security Administration say if that pace continues, they will find more firearms this year than any other year.

The TSA reports it caught more than 3,000 guns in the first half of 2022.

The previous full-year record of 5,972 was set last year, and the TSA says more than 80% of the guns found were loaded.

According to the TSA, people can bring firearms in checked bags, but they must be in a locked, hard-sided case, unloaded and declared at the airline check-in counter.

Guns also have to be in a different case than ammo.

If a gun is discovered at a TSA checkpoint, it can result in a fine of up to $10,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

