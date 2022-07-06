SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Very hot with a few storms this afternoon!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A hot Wednesday is expected with temperatures heading into the 90s and heat index values topping out between 105-110°. There will be a chance of a few showers and storms today across inland areas with coastal areas staying mainly dry. The rain chance may increase tonight as a cluster of storms may try to move into the area after sunset and continue through early Thursday morning. A typical summertime weather pattern will continue through the rest of the week with scattered storms possible each day and highs in the low to mid 90s through Saturday. We may start to get a little break from the heat and humidity beginning on Sunday. Highs will drop into the upper 80s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 94.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a North Charleston Police...
Troopers investigating deadly crash involving N. Charleston Police officer
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 22-year-old man who died early...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning hit-and-run crash
A 64-year-old Hollywood man died at the scene of a head-on crash on Highway 165.
Coroner identifies victim killed in head-on crash in Ravenel identified
Brett Isaiah Baker-Goines, 23, is charged with felony DUI involving a death, according to jail...
Coroner IDs victim in Johns Island crash; Man arrested on DUI charge
North Charleston Police say Marchette Chandler, 41, was last seen Sunday night in the Ferndale...
Police searching for missing 41-year-old North Charleston woman

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Wednesday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Plenty of heat, humidity and storms this week!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Wednesday forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday afternoon forecast