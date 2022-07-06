Very hot with a few storms this afternoon!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A hot Wednesday is expected with temperatures heading into the 90s and heat index values topping out between 105-110°. There will be a chance of a few showers and storms today across inland areas with coastal areas staying mainly dry. The rain chance may increase tonight as a cluster of storms may try to move into the area after sunset and continue through early Thursday morning. A typical summertime weather pattern will continue through the rest of the week with scattered storms possible each day and highs in the low to mid 90s through Saturday. We may start to get a little break from the heat and humidity beginning on Sunday. Highs will drop into the upper 80s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 94.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.