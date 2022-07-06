Very hot with showers and storms for the rest of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rest of the afternoon will be hot and humid with temperatures in the 90s with heat index values topping out between 105-110°. A few showers and storms can’t be ruled out across inland areas with coastal areas staying mainly dry. The rain chance may increase tonight as a cluster of storms may try to move into the area after sunset and continue through early Thursday morning. A typical summertime weather pattern will continue through the rest of the week with scattered storms possible each day and highs in the low to mid 90s through Saturday. We may start to get a little break from the heat and humidity beginning on Sunday. Highs will drop into the upper 80s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93, Low 77.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93, Low 78.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93, Low 78.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93, Low 76.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 74.

