Woman shot during home invasion, deputies say

Authorities say a woman was injured during a home invasion in the Ravenel area early Wednesday...
Authorities say a woman was injured during a home invasion in the Ravenel area early Wednesday morning.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a woman was injured during a home invasion in the Ravenel area early Wednesday morning.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Jericho Mobile Home Park around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday morning for a reported home break-in.

Sheriff’s Department Spokesman Andrew Knapp says the shooter broke into the home and demanded money from the woman before shooting her in the leg and fleeing.

The woman was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, Knapp said.

Deputies say they were unable to find the shooter during a search of the area and no description was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

