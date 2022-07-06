Working Wednesdays: Berkeley County School District hiring teachers and others for back to school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District is getting ready for the brand new school year with a teacher job fair. With approximately 37,000 students, BCSD is the fourth-largest school district in South Carolina.

Working Wednesdays is highlighting all open positions with BCSD. They include instructional assistants, bus drivers, custodians, food service, child care, office staff, maintenance, technicians and kitchen mechanic.

To view all jobs and apply, click the link here.

To ensure instructors are in place when students return in August, the district is hosting a Teacher Job Fair. It takes place July 13, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Daniel Island School. You may register for the event at the link here.

There are education openings in special education for all areas and all grade levels. Teachers are needed for middle and high school math and ELA/English. Teacher positions are also open in health science, culinary, mechatronics, family & consumer science, and business

