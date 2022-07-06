SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Working Wednesdays: Berkeley County School District hiring teachers and others for back to school

To ensure instructors are in place when students return in August, the Berkeley County School...
To ensure instructors are in place when students return in August, the Berkeley County School District is hosting a Teacher Job Fair. It takes place July 13, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Daniel Island School.(Berkeley County School District)
By Ann McGill
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District is getting ready for the brand new school year with a teacher job fair. With approximately 37,000 students, BCSD is the fourth-largest school district in South Carolina.

Working Wednesdays is highlighting all open positions with BCSD. They include instructional assistants, bus drivers, custodians, food service, child care, office staff, maintenance, technicians and kitchen mechanic.

To view all jobs and apply, click the link here.

To ensure instructors are in place when students return in August, the district is hosting a Teacher Job Fair. It takes place July 13, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Daniel Island School. You may register for the event at the link here.

There are education openings in special education for all areas and all grade levels. Teachers are needed for middle and high school math and ELA/English. Teacher positions are also open in health science, culinary, mechatronics, family & consumer science, and business

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the live stream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a North Charleston Police...
Troopers investigating deadly crash involving N. Charleston Police officer
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 22-year-old man who died early...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning hit-and-run crash
A 64-year-old Hollywood man died at the scene of a head-on crash on Highway 165.
Coroner identifies victim killed in head-on crash in Ravenel identified
Brett Isaiah Baker-Goines, 23, is charged with felony DUI involving a death, according to jail...
Coroner IDs victim in Johns Island crash; Man arrested on DUI charge
Police say a woman missing since Sunday was located safe Wednesday.
Missing 41-year-old North Charleston woman found safe

Latest News

The attorneys for U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Wednesday that he was not the...
Lawyers for Sen. Graham release statement on Ga. election probe subpoena
A casting company says the victim of a Tuesday morning hit-and-run crash on James Island was a...
Hit-and-run victim was “Outer Banks” crew member, casting agency says
Authorities say a woman was injured during a home invasion in the Ravenel area early Wednesday...
Woman shot during home invasion, deputies say
One local marketing agency is taking applications for free marketing services for Lowcountry...
Marketing agency opens free service applications to Lowcountry nonprofits